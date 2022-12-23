Feeling Finder

kehittäjältä Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker

Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.

Features

  • Emojis from the Unicode spec
  • Variants / skin tones
  • Browse emoji categories
  • Hover emoji for description
  • Type to search
  • Select emoji with arrow keys
  • Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
  • Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
  • Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
  • Option to quit after copying to clipboard
  • Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
  • Light & dark theme

Muutokset versiossa 1.1.0

17 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~28 MB
Latauksen koko11 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset9 309
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://github.com/Merrit/feeling_finder
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.FeelingFinder

Suorita

flatpak run codes.merritt.FeelingFinder