Feeling Finder
kehittäjältä Merritt Codes
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
Fast and beautiful emoji picker. Easily find the perfect emoji by genre or search. Remembers your recent emojis for quick re-use.
Features
- Emojis from the Unicode spec
- Variants / skin tones
- Browse emoji categories
- Hover emoji for description
- Type to search
- Select emoji with arrow keys
- Press Enter or click/tap an emoji to copy to clipboard
- Right-click or Menu key to show variant / skin tone menu
- Alt + Arrow Up / Arrow Down to change category
- Option to quit after copying to clipboard
- Right-click or long-press Recent to clear
- Light & dark theme
Muutokset versiossa 1.1.0
17 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~28 MB
Latauksen koko11 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset9 309
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Muut kehittäjän Merritt Codes sovellukset
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta