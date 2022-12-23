Telyn
kehittäjältä Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.
Muutokset versiossa 1.0.6
yli vuosi sitten
Koko asennettuna~273 MB
Latauksen koko90 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset914
LisenssiMIT License
Asennukset ajan myötä
