Tandem
kehittäjältä Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Muutokset versiossa 2.2.307
yli vuosi sitten
Koko asennettuna~216 MB
Latauksen koko212 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset2 496
LisenssiSuljettu
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta