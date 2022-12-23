Legacy Launcher
kehittäjältä Legacy Launcher Team
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.
It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.
Muutokset versiossa 1.32.2
17 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~260 MB
Latauksen koko103 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset32 986
LisenssiSuljettu
Asennukset ajan myötä
Manuaalinen asennus
Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta