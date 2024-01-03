TigerJython
kehittäjältä TJ Group
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Muutokset versiossa 2.39
15 päivää sitten
(Koostettu noin 5 tuntia sitten)
- Muutoslokia ei ole saatavilla
Koko asennettuna~322.87 MiB
Latauksen koko183.01 MiB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64, aarch64