Manuskript

Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Muutokset versiossa 0.15.0

4 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~351 MB
Latauksen koko115 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset15 754
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Ohjehttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Auta kielikäännöksissähttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Selaa lähdekoodiahttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Osallistu kehitykseenhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Suorita

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
Tunnisteet:
editmanuskriptmsknovelofficetextwrite