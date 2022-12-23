Proton Mail Bridge

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.

Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.

Muutokset versiossa 3.2.0

28 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~159 MB
Latauksen koko61 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset60 950
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttps://proton.me/mail/bridge
Ohjehttps://proton.me/support/mail
Usein kysytyt kysymyksethttps://proton.me/support/protonmail-bridge-faq
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge/issues
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge

Suorita

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-bridge