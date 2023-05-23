Flathub Logo

Raven

kehittäjältä James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Muutokset versiossa 3.7

noin 2 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~11 MB
Latauksen koko4 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset118
LisenssiArtistic License 2.0
Projektin sivustohttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Ohjehttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

Asennukset ajan myötä