Raven
kehittäjältä James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
Muutokset versiossa 3.7
noin 2 kuukautta sitten
Koko asennettuna~11 MB
Latauksen koko4 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset118
LisenssiArtistic License 2.0