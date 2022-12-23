Parallel Launcher

kehittäjältä Matt Pharoah
Asenna
  • Kuvakaappaus
  • Kuvakaappaus

Modern N64 Emulator

Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.

Muutokset versiossa v6.19.0

7 päivää sitten
Koko asennettuna~760 MB
Latauksen koko531 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64
Asennukset34 700
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projektin sivustohttps://parallel-launcher.ca
Ohjehttps://parallel-launcher.ca/doc/parallel-launcher-manual.pdf
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://gitlab.com/parallel-launcher/parallel-launcher/-/boards/2128467
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Asennukset ajan myötä

Manuaalinen asennus

Seuraa määritysohjetta ennen asennusta

flatpak install flathub ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher

Suorita

flatpak run ca.parallel_launcher.ParallelLauncher
Tunnisteet:
emulatorn64