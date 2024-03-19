Flathub Logo

IRPF 2024

kehittäjältä Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window

Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

Muutokset versiossa 1.0

7 päivää sitten
(Koostettu noin 4 tuntia sitten)
  • Muutoslokia ei ole saatavilla

  • Suljettu

    Tätä sovellusta ei kehitetä avoimesti, joten vain sovelluksen kehittäjät tietävät miten se toimii. Sovellus saattaa muuttua yllättäen, ja tietoturvan tason määrittäminen on vaikeaa.
Koko asennettuna~263.88 MiB
Latauksen koko103.13 MiB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64

