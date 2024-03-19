IRPF 2024
kehittäjältä Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
Muutokset versiossa 1.0
7 päivää sitten
(Koostettu noin 4 tuntia sitten)
- Muutoslokia ei ole saatavilla
Koko asennettuna~263.88 MiB
Latauksen koko103.13 MiB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64