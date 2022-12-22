esys-escript
kehittäjältä University of Queensland
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
esys-escript is a programming tool for implementing mathematical models in python using the finite element method (FEM). As users do not access the data structures it is very easy to use and scripts can run on desktop computers as well as highly parallel supercomputer without changes. Scripts are executed in parallel using MPI, OpenMP and hybrid mode processing over 50 million unknowns on several thousand cores on a parallel computer.
Muutokset versiossa 5.5
yli 4 vuotta sitten
Koko asennettuna~611 MB
Latauksen koko174 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset1 511
LisenssiApache License 2.0
