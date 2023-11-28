Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

kehittäjältä Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

Muutokset versiossa 0.1.8

9 päivää sitten
(Built 8 päivää sitten)
  • Muutoslokia ei ole saatavilla

  • Yhteisön rakentama

    Tätä sovellusta kehitetään avoimesti vapaaehtoisyhteisön toimesta, ja se on julkaistu lisenssillä GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Osallistu
Koko asennettuna~803 KiB
Latauksen koko273.59 KiB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset235
