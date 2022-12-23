The purpose of this project is to enable everyone to be able to share files privately in real time, without the use of the major tech companies and cloud providers. Use RiftShare to send files to your friends and family, or even between computers at your house. It is shocking how over the years, sharing files is still more complicated than it needs to be. Look no further. No accounts, sign-ups, or tracking, just use a simple human-readable passphrase to securely transfer files. RiftShare is a front end to magic wormhole and is compatible with any other CLI or UI apps that use the same protocol.

Features