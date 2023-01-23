Gummi
kehittäjältä alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor
Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.
