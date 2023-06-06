Clipboard

kehittäjältä Jackson Huff
getclipboard.app
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere

The Clipboard Project is your new second brain. This is an advanced clipboard manager that's super easy to use. Cut, copy and paste anything, anytime, anywhere with unlimited capacity, clipboards, and history! Script CB to work superbly with your other favorite terminal tools. Integrate it with your existing system clipboards. Save time and effort the easy way.

You can use CB from the desktop to monitor your clipboard status in real time. To use CB from the terminal, do "flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard". If you'd like to use the command "cb" instead, do "alias cb='flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard'" to make a shortcut. Then, add that to your terminal startup file like .bashrc so that it works every time.

Koko asennettuna~2 MB
Latauksen koko1 MB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritaarch64, x86_64
Asennukset400
LisenssiGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projektin sivustohttps://getclipboard.app
Yhteyshttps://discord.gg/J6asnc3pEG
Ohjehttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/wiki
Ilmoita ongelmastahttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/issues
Selaa lähdekoodiahttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard
Osallistu kehitykseenhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/blob/main/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md
Manifestihttps://github.com/flathub/app.getclipboard.Clipboard

cbclipboardclipboard managerclipboard projectcopycutgetclipboardnotepadpastescratchpadterminal