Fotema

kehittäjältä David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Muutokset versiossa 1.0.0

3 päivää sitten
(Koostettu noin 9 tuntia sitten)

  • Yhteisön rakentama

    Tätä sovellusta kehitetään avoimesti vapaaehtoisyhteisön toimesta, ja se on julkaistu lisenssillä GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Koko asennettuna~62.67 MiB
Latauksen koko27.77 MiB
Saatavilla olevat arkkitehtuuritx86_64, aarch64
Tunnisteet:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak