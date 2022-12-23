Bookworm

توسط Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader

Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.

Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.

This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.1.2

نزدیک 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~149 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری40 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۵۴٬۵۷۵
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://babluboy.github.io/bookworm
راهنماhttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/wiki
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/babluboy/bookworm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.babluboy.bookworm

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.babluboy.bookworm

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.babluboy.bookworm
