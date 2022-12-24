Cipher

توسط Shubham Arora
نصب
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

تغییرات در نگارش 2.5.0

بیشتر از 3 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~97 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری20 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۶٬۳۳۶
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
راهنماhttps://shubhamarora.in
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
