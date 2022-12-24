Cipher
توسط Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
تغییرات در نگارش 2.5.0
بیشتر از 3 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~97 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری20 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۶٬۳۳۶
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
