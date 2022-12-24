krop

توسط Armin Straub
نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

تغییرات در نگارش 0.6.0

حدود 3 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~308 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری83 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۴٬۲۶۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
Tags:
cropereaderpdfrotate