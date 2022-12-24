Sequeler

توسط Alessandro Castellani
نصباهدا
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

تغییرات در نگارش 0.8.2

نزدیک 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~153 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری41 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲۷٬۰۸۲
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
راهنماhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Tags:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql