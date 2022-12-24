Sequeler
توسط Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
تغییرات در نگارش 0.8.2
نزدیک 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~153 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری41 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۲۷٬۰۸۲
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing