Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

تغییرات در نگارش 0.4.2

حدود 3 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~99 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری21 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲۱٬۴۲۳
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
راهنماhttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
