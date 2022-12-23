ParaPara

An image viewer without library

An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.

اندازهٔ نصب شده~3 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری600 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱٬۴۴۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
راهنماhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/aharotias2/parapara/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.aharotias2.parapara

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.aharotias2.parapara

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.aharotias2.parapara
