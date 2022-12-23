ParaPara
توسط Tanaka Takayuki
An image viewer without library
An image viewer in which images are displayed as one of three styles: single, spread (book), continuous (scrolling), and that supports jpg, png, bmp, ico, gif files. animated gifs are also supported.
تغییرات در نگارش 3.2.8
حدود 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~3 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری600 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۱٬۴۴۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing