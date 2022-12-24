ScanTailor Advanced

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

  • page splitting,
  • deskewing,
  • adding/removing borders,
  • selecting content
  • ... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.

تغییرات در نگارش v1.0.16

نزدیک 5 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~9 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری4 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۸٬۳۱۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

اجرا

flatpak run com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced