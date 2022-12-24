Qv2ray

توسط Leroy.H.Y
نصب

Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.

تغییرات در نگارش 2.0.1

بیشتر از 4 سال قبل
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Qv2ray

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Qv2ray

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.Qv2ray
