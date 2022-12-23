Gradience

توسط Gradience Team
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease

Gradience is a tool for customizing Libadwaita applications and the adw-gtk3 theme.

The main features of Gradience include the following:

  • 🎨️ Changing any color of Adwaita theme
  • 🖼️ Applying Material 3 color scheme from wallpaper
  • 🎁️ Usage of other users presets
  • ⚙️ Changing advanced options with CSS
  • 🧩️ Extending functionality using plugins

تغییرات در نگارش 0.4.1

4 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~26 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری9 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۵۶٬۷۸۴
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience
راهنماhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/discussions
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/GradienceTeam/gradience
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/GradienceTeam/Gradience/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.GradienceTeam.Gradience
Tags:
adwcustomizeradwaita manager