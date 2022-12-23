ungoogled-chromium
توسط Eloston and community
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.
تغییرات در نگارش 114.0.5735.106
13 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~381 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری142 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۳۷۹٬۶۸۷
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing