Mindustry
توسط Anuken et al.
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.
تغییرات در نگارش 145.1
4 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~256 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری134 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۲۹٬۹۰۱
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing