Mindustry

توسط Anuken et al.
نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

تغییرات در نگارش 145.1

4 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~256 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری134 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲۹٬۹۰۱
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
تماسhttps://discord.gg/mindustry
راهنماhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.Anuken.Mindustry