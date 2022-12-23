Aliza MS

DICOM viewer

2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.

DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.

Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.

2D+t and 3D+t animations.

DICOM metadata viewer.

Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.AlizaMedicalImaging.AlizaMS