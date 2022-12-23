Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.9.1
26 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~33 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری10 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۶٬۴۸۷
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
