File Shredder

توسط Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge on GitHub
نصب
Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.3.1

8 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~637 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری250 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲۱٬۸۶۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider/tree/develop/po
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

اجرا

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider