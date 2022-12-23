File Shredder
توسط Alan Beveridge
Securely delete your files
File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.3.1
8 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~637 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری250 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۲۱٬۸۶۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing