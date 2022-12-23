Manga Reader

توسط George Florea Bănuș
georgefb.com
Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

تغییرات در نگارش 2.1.0

2 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~905 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری491 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۷٬۱۳۷
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

