Manga Reader
توسط George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
تغییرات در نگارش 2.1.0
2 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~905 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری491 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۷٬۱۳۷
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
