Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
تغییرات در نگارش 6.1.0
2 ماه قبل
- هیچ تغییراتی ارائه نشده
اندازهٔ نصب شده~228 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری228 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۰
پروانهمالکیتی