Frogatto & Friends

نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

An old-school 2D platform game

An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!

تغییرات در نگارش 1.3.1

بیشتر از 10 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~266 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری236 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۶٬۶۴۳
پروانهzlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
پایگاه پروژهhttps://frogatto.com/
تماسhttps://frogatto.com/contact/
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://www.transifex.com/frogatto/frogatto/
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/frogatto/frogatto/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.frogatto.Frogatto

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.frogatto.Frogatto

اجرا

flatpak run com.frogatto.Frogatto