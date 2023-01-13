Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

توسط FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

تغییرات در نگارش 2.10.0

5 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~27 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری11 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۴٬۶۳۱
پروانهApache License 2.0
پایگاه پروژهhttps://www.freerdp.com/
تماسhttps://www.freerdp.com/
راهنماhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
سوالات متداولhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

rdpremote desktop