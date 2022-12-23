Boatswain
توسط Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
تغییرات در نگارش 0.3.0
4 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~2 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری514 KB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۶٬۸۶۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
نصبها در طول زمان
