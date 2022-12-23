Boatswain

توسط Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)

تغییرات در نگارش 0.3.0

4 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~2 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری514 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۶٬۸۶۰
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/boatswain/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.feaneron.Boatswain

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.feaneron.Boatswain

اجرا

flatpak run com.feaneron.Boatswain
