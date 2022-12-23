Parlera

توسط Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.2.0

بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~59 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری23 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۷۶۸
پروانهGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

اجرا

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera