Parlera
توسط Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.2.0
بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~59 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری23 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۷۶۸
پروانهGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
کارههای دیگر توسط Enjoying FOSS
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing