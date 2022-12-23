Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game

Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.0

حدود 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~152 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری41 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۱۴٬۴۲۶
پروانهمالکیتی
پایگاه پروژهhttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

اجرا

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.missilemath