Photo Editor

توسط Endless
endlessm.com
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos

Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!

تغییرات در نگارش 1.0.2

نزدیک 5 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~270 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری110 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۴۲٬۸۱۴
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://endlessos.org/
مشارکت در ترجمه‌هاhttps://www.transifex.com/endless-os/eos-photos/
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos/issues
مرور کد مبدأhttps://github.com/endlessm/eos-photos
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessm.photos

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessm.photos

اجرا

flatpak run com.endlessm.photos