EDuke32

توسط Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

تغییرات در نگارش 20230609-10312-c126d1ea3

14 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~23 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری11 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱۸٬۶۲۷
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://www.eduke32.com/
راهنماhttps://wiki.eduke32.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.eduke32.EDuke32

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.eduke32.EDuke32

اجرا

flatpak run com.eduke32.EDuke32
Tags:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooter