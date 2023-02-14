Dave Gnukem

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
