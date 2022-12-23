DIY Layout Creator

توسط Branislav Stojkovic (bancika)
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

DIY Layout Creator (DIYLC in short) is a powerful, but simple to use and intuitive tool for visualizing electronic circuit schematic and layout diagrams. It provides a simple WYSIWYG interface and supports designing PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams as well as circuit schematics quickly and without the steep learning curve.

In addition to drawing, the projects can be shared with other users through the integrated 'Cloud' feature. Guitar wiring diagrams can be analyzed and debugged.

DIYLC is geared towards DIY hobby enthusiasts and is developed by an enthusiast with the help of the large community of DIY builders.

تغییرات در نگارش 4.37.0

حدود 2 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~370 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری140 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۲۰٬۸۸۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator
راهنماhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/tree/wiki
سوالات متداولhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/blob/wiki/FAQ.md
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/bancika/diy-layout-creator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator

اجرا

flatpak run com.diy_fever.DIYLayoutCreator
