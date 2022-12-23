syncBackup

توسط Darhon Software
darhon.com
Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

تغییرات در نگارش 2.0.1

حدود 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~4 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری516 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۶٬۳۶۱
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://darhon.com/syncbackup
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/syncBackup/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.syncbackup

