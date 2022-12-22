Darhon Finance

توسط Darhon Software
darhon.com
Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.5.0

بیشتر از 1 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~4 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری733 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱٬۱۶۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://darhon.com/darhon-finance
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.drfinance

اجرا

flatpak run com.darhon.drfinance