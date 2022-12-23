QPrompt

Personal teleprompter software for all video creators

Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.1.6

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.cuperino.qprompt

اجرا

flatpak run com.cuperino.qprompt
