Deckr

توسط Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

تغییرات در نگارش 1.1.67

5 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~86 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری38 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۶۱۲
پروانهمالکیتی
پایگاه پروژهhttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

اجرا

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr