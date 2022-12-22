BrickBuster
توسط Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.0
حدود 2 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~37 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری16 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۱٬۰۸۹
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing