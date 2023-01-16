Chess Clock

توسط Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

تغییرات در نگارش 0.5.0

3 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~146 KB
اندازهٔ بارگیری54 KB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۱٬۳۵۱
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
پایگاه پروژهhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

اجرا

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
