Gnome Next Meeting Applet

Show your next events in your panel

Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include

  • Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
  • Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
  • Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
  • Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
  • Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
  • Fully configurable.

تغییرات در نگارش 2.10.1

5 ماه قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~12 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری4 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۳٬۵۷۸
پروانهMIT License
پایگاه پروژهhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

اجرا

flatpak run com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet
calendarevent