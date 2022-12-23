GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
تغییرات در نگارش 2.7
بیشتر از 3 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~2 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری1 MB
معماریهای موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصبها۴٬۲۹۵
پروانهGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
