The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.

You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.

تغییرات در نگارش 6.21.0

10 روز قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~442 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری186 MB
معماری‌های موجودaarch64, x86_64
نصب‌ها۳۰۴٬۶۸۵
پروانهGNU General Public License v3.0 only
پایگاه پروژهhttps://calibre-ebook.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.calibre_ebook.calibre

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

flatpak install flathub com.calibre_ebook.calibre

اجرا

flatpak run com.calibre_ebook.calibre