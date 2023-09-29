Flathub Logo

Buckets

به دست One Part Rain, LLC
Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

تغییرات در نگارش 0.71.1

  • مالکیتی

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
